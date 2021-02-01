-
Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, John Prine, Mavis Staples Among UK Americana Awards Honorees
February 1, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
During a livestream on THURSDAY, JANUARY 28th, the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION UK revealed the winners in its sixth annual “UK AMERICANA AWARDS.” The event was the finale of the three-day, virtual “AMERICANAFEST UK 2021” conference, which showcased 14 hours of music from artists including JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, LARKIN POE, THE MAVERICKS and THE WAR AND TREATY, among others.
Hosted by broadcast personality BOB HARRIS, the awards show included performances from AMERICAN AQUARIUM, EMILY BARKER, CHARLEY CROCKETT, FERRIS & SYLVESTER, MARY GAUTHIER, LUCINDA WILLIMAS GILLIAN WELCH and DAVID RAWLINGS. There was also a tribute to the late JOHN PRINE, featuring performances by BILLY BRAGG, IDA MAE and many more.
Following is the full list of winners and special award honorees:
Lifetime Achievement Award
ELVIS COSTELLO
International Lifetime Achievement Award
MAVIS STAPLES
Trailblazer Award
CHRISTINE McVIE
International Trailblazer Award
STEVE EARLE
Songwriter Legacy Award
JOHN PRINE
BOB HARRIS Emerging Artist Award
ROBBIE CAVANAGH & DEMI MARRINER
Best Selling Americana Album (By a UK Artist)
“Song for Our Daughter” by LAURA MARLING
Grassroots Award
Music Venue Trust - MARK DAVYD and BEVERLY WHITRICK
UK Album of the Year
“In This Town You're Owned” by ROBERT VINCENT (Produced by ETHAN JOHNS)
International Album of the Year
“Old Flowers” by COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS (Produced by ANDREW SARLO)
UK Song of the Year
"I Don't Wanna Lie" by YOLA (Written by YOLA, DAN AUERBACH, BOBBY WOOD)
International Song of the Year
"Hand Over My Heart" by THE SECRET SISTERS (Written by LAURA ROGERS, LYDIA ROGERS)
UK Artist of the Year
ROBERT VINCENT
International Artist of the Year
COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS
UK Instrumentalist of the Year
ANNA CORCORAN