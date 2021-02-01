UK Americana Awards

During a livestream on THURSDAY, JANUARY 28th, the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION UK revealed the winners in its sixth annual “UK AMERICANA AWARDS.” The event was the finale of the three-day, virtual “AMERICANAFEST UK 2021” conference, which showcased 14 hours of music from artists including JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, LARKIN POE, THE MAVERICKS and THE WAR AND TREATY, among others.

Hosted by broadcast personality BOB HARRIS, the awards show included performances from AMERICAN AQUARIUM, EMILY BARKER, CHARLEY CROCKETT, FERRIS & SYLVESTER, MARY GAUTHIER, LUCINDA WILLIMAS GILLIAN WELCH and DAVID RAWLINGS. There was also a tribute to the late JOHN PRINE, featuring performances by BILLY BRAGG, IDA MAE and many more.

Following is the full list of winners and special award honorees:

Lifetime Achievement Award

ELVIS COSTELLO



International Lifetime Achievement Award

MAVIS STAPLES

Trailblazer Award

CHRISTINE McVIE



International Trailblazer Award

STEVE EARLE



Songwriter Legacy Award

JOHN PRINE



BOB HARRIS Emerging Artist Award

ROBBIE CAVANAGH & DEMI MARRINER

Best Selling Americana Album (By a UK Artist)

“Song for Our Daughter” by LAURA MARLING

Grassroots Award

Music Venue Trust - MARK DAVYD and BEVERLY WHITRICK

UK Album of the Year

“In This Town You're Owned” by ROBERT VINCENT (Produced by ETHAN JOHNS)

International Album of the Year

“Old Flowers” by COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS (Produced by ANDREW SARLO)

UK Song of the Year

"I Don't Wanna Lie" by YOLA (Written by YOLA, DAN AUERBACH, BOBBY WOOD)

International Song of the Year

"Hand Over My Heart" by THE SECRET SISTERS (Written by LAURA ROGERS, LYDIA ROGERS)

UK Artist of the Year

ROBERT VINCENT

International Artist of the Year

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

ANNA CORCORAN

