ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER has launched the annual ALL ACCESS BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "The issues JERRY addressed in his "URBANIZING" column each BLACK HISTORY MONTH are timeless. He had an uncanny ability to connect the the past and the present.

"The more I read JERRY's past BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns, the more I understand what he meant by keeping focus without losing focus."

In 2010 BOULDING began a four part BLACK HISTORY MONTH series and you can read Part 1 here.

