Rescheduled Special

The special on aging co-produced by NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "DEATH, SEX & MONEY" podcast and COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has been moved to WEDNESDAY (2/3) at 8p (ET)/6p (MT).

"DEATH, SEX & MONEY PRESENTS: GETTING REAL ABOUT GETTING OLDER" will be co-hosted by "DEATH, SEX & MONEY" host ANNA SALE and COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's JO ANN ALLEN, who also hosts the "BEEN THERE DONE THAT" podcast. The special is part of a project launched by "DEATH, SEX & MONEY" with a podcast episode that was posted on JANUARY 6th featuring interviews with several seniors, followed by episodes with prominent guests over 60 including MARLO THOMAS and singer/songwriter BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND.

The call-in show was originally scheduled to air on JANUARY 13th. The show will air on WNYC, CPR NEWS stations across COLORADO and affiliate KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS, on other public radio stations nationwide, and as a livestream.

« see more Net News