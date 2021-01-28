New Show

Pro wrestler and Olympic gold medalist KURT ANGLE will host a new podcast for WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK starting FEBRUARY 7th. ANGLE announced the new show in an interview with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's JUSTIN BARRASSO.

"THE KURT ANGLE SHOW" will be co-hosted by CONRAD THOMPSON and will debut with an episode on ANGLE's bout with BROCK LESNAR at WRESTLEMANIA 19 in 2003; the episode is already available to subscribers at AdFreeShows.com. Additional episodes will be posting on SUNDAYS at 6a (ET).

