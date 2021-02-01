Producers Exit

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO is losing two senior producers, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

Interim Senior Editor, reporter, and "MORNING SHIFT" Senior Producer CARRIE SHEPHERD is joining the CHICAGO edition of the daily "CITY CAST" news podcast, launching in MARCH, as Lead Producer. The show, hosted by college communications professor JACOBY COCHRAN, will be joined by another edition for DENVER hosted by WESTWORD music columnist and music festival founder BREE DAVIES. SHEPHERD has been with WBEZ since 2006.

And WBEZ Senior Podcast Producer and "MOTIVE" host CANDACE MITTEL KAHN is exiting the station to join DAN HARRIS' TEN PERCENT HAPPIER meditation podcast and content company as a podcast producer. KAHN joined WBEZ and NPR's "WAIT WAIT ... DON'T TELL ME!" as a production assistant in 2015 and was a producer on the spinoff "HOW TO DO EVERYTHING" before becoming Senior Podcast Producer in 2017.

