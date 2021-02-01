Ouhadi (Photo: LinkedIn)

PROCTER & GAMBLE Head of Global Sales & Business Development ALEXANDRE OUHADI has joined advertising tech firm TARGETSPOT and parent AUDIOVALLEY GROUP as Chief Revenue Officer. OUHADI joined P&G in 2002 and has served in several roles since then. He replaces ERIC PORTIER in the post.

OUHADI said, “I feel extremely privileged to be joining TARGETSPOT, which is undoubtedly a global pioneer in the area of digital audio. Digital radio, audio streaming services, podcasts and video games have grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic. This trend is set to continue. For advertisers, the revolution we’re currently seeing is similar to the one we experienced 15 years ago when digital platforms first appeared in the area of video. My priority is also a pleasure: helping advertisers and agencies, everywhere on the planet, to embrace digital audio fully, and therefore embrace the future.”

CEO ALEXANDRE SABOUNDJIAN said, “It’s truly a source of pride to be welcoming ALEXANDRE OUHADI as Chief Revenue Officer and to have been able to persuade him to join us. I’m convinced that he will enable us to position TARGETSPOT as the international leader in the monetization of digital audio. I would like also to thank ERIK PORTIER for the many years spent at TARGETSPOT and wish him all the best in his entrepreneurial project.”

