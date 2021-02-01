Tony Bennett (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Sad news: TONY BENNETT reportedly has Alzheimer’s disease. THE NEW YORK POST writes, "The legendary singer’s family confirmed the news in a new profile for AARP MAGAZINE, saying he was diagnosed in 2016, but started to show real signs of decline two years later, while he was recording an album with LADY GAGA."

“There’s a lot about him that I miss,” his wife, SUSAN BENNETT, told the magazine. “Because he’s not the old TONY anymore … But when he sings, he’s the old TONY.”

