Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JANUARY 25-31 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and up 6% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JANUARY 27, 2020 to JANUARY 31, 2021 was +5% for Arts, -3% for Business, +20% for Comedy, -23% for Education, +1% for History, +24% for News, -2% for Science, -4% for Society & Culture, -24% for Sports, and +10% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +5% for Arts, +6% for Business, +5% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -1% for History, -3% for News, +8% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime.

