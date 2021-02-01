Galdi

Another longtime host has exited ENTERCOM Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON, with midday host AL GALDI tweeting that he has left the station.

GALDI joined THE TEAM in 1998 as an intern and in 2002 after graduating from the UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, and most recently hosted 9a-noon; his co-host RICK "DOC" WALKER exited in NOVEMBER when ENTERCOM took over operations from URBAN ONE.

So...I am no longer w/ @Team980. Started there as an intern on Memorial Day Weekend 1998 & had been there ever since. A time in my life I’ll never forget. A sincere thank you to my coworkers & anyone who ever listened or contributed to a show I did in some way. Much appreciated. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 28, 2021

« see more Net News