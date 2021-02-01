-
Ryan Kramer Debuts 'Daily Dime' Sports Podcast
February 1, 2021 at 7:53 AM (PT)
Former iHEARTMEDIA Sports KVET-A-K276EL (AM 1300/103.1 THE ZONE) and Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT)/AUSTIN, TX PD RYAN KRAMER has started a new daily short-form sports podcast.
"THE DAILY DIME WITH RYAN KRAMER" features ten top sports headlines in a quick format of under five minures. KRAMER exited iHEARTMEDIA in the company's NOVEMBER job cuts.
Check out the podcast here.