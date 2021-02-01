Daypart Data

This week's WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post from Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD looks at dayparts, specifically when most AM/FM listening occurs, and finds that perception may not be reality.

The common assumption that listening is concentrated in "drive times" is contradicted by the results of an ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS study from DECEMBER showing that while advertisers think 30% of listening occurs in morning drive and 25% in afternoon drive, the NIELSEN reality is that 61% of listening occurs outside those dayparts, with middays topping the list and weekends doing much better -- 21% -- than perceived (12%). Meanwhile, AM/FM's share of listening by daypart remained stable despite the pandemic, with slight dips in drive times balanced by an increase in overnight listening.

Read BOUVARD's post by clicking here.

