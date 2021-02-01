All Business

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped AC KJMY-HD2-K256AE (EASY 99.1)/SALT LAKE CITY to Business News as "BUSINESS 99.1." The station is using BLOOMBERG RADIO's 24/7 feed.

“Because market news from across the world can impact our UTAH economy, we are proud to offer content and analysis to help keep investors and business owners informed,” said Market Pres. STU STANEK. “Partnering with BLOOMBERG RADIO, a leader in business and financial news, makes for the perfect formula in building a great audience for our advertisers.”

“After an unprecedented year, we are proud to bring a unique format that will assist businesses and investors on the road to economic recovery here in UTAH,” said iHEARTMEDIA SALT LAKE CITY SVP/Programming JEFF MCCARTNEY. “We’re excited to have three forms of distribution as well. In addition to 99.1 FM in SALT LAKE CITY, we are also on 99.5 FM HD 2 and on the iHEARTRADIO app across the country.”

