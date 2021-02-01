New In Austin

The syndicated morning show, THE JUBAL SHOW has made its debut on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KHFI (96.7 KISS-FM)/AUSTIN, TX. THE JUBAL SHOW airs weekday mornings from 6-10a. THE JUBAL SHOW succeeds THE BILLY KIDD SHOW which exited the station in JANUARY.

THE JUBAL SHOW features air personality/comedian JUBAL FRESH and is co-hosted by ALEX FRESH and "ENGLISH" EVAN, a newcomer to the U.S.

iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO SVP/Programming JASON MCCOLLIM commented, "JUBAL’s impact on the AUSTIN market will be monumental. In the ‘new normal,’ Austinites are craving content from storytellers who not only deliver authenticity but are also companions, and this is precisely what #TEAMJUBAL brings to #TEAMAUSTIN."

JUBAL FRESH added "I’m so excited to be on the air in AUSTIN and couldn’t be happier to be on 96.7 KISS-FM."

