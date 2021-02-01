Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JANUARY 25-31 saw BABBEL rebound after a week in third place to recapture the top slot. Last week's chart topper, the CDC, fell to second place, while iHEARTRADIO promos rose from fifth to third and promos for the iHEARTRADIO podcast "THIS IS IMPORTANT." remained in the top 10 as well. THE HOME DEPOT dropped form second place to seventh.

The top 10:

BABBEL (#3 last week; 68084 instances) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#1; 64290) iHEARTRADIO (#5: 60312) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 51999) BANK OF AMERICA (#6; 44939) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (#7; 37031) THE HOME DEPOT (#2; 36508) INDEED (#9; 36233) THIS IS IMPORTANT PODCAST (#8; 34553) MERRILL (#13; 31728)

