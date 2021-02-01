Baldridge

Country artist DREW BALDRIDGE will join MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES with a regular weekend show on SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS from 9a-2p (PT), beginning on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6th. BALDRIDGE will share personal stories and more on-air each week, along with interviews with artists from his weekly "GO COUNTRY 105" podcast.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have DREW BALDRIDGE join GO COUNTRY 105 with a weekend show," said Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "He is a fantastic artist and will bring a unique perspective to Southern CALIFORNIA.”

"I’m so excited to join such an amazing radio station to host my first ever radio show,” said BALDRIDGE. “MICHAEL LEVINE and the whole staff at GO COUNTRY 105 have already made me feel like I’m a part of the family."

BALDRIDGE's new single, TIKTOK favorite "That's You," will be released to streaming platforms and digital outlets on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

