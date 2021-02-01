Coming This Week

ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH and its former sister station, now separately owned CBS O&O KDKA-TV are partnering for a new sports podcast teaming the radio station's ANDREW FILLIPPONI and the TV station's BOB POMPEANI. "POMP AND PONI" will debut on FRIDAY (2/5) with CBS sportscaster JIM NANTZ as the first guest.

KDKA-TV VP/GM CHRISTOPHER COTUGNO said, “Creating a podcast with two of the most knowledgeable local sports broadcasters was an easy decision.” If you watch these two together in 4pm news and on THE NIGHTLY SPORTS CALL (on CW affiliate WPCW-TV (PITTSBURGH'S CW)), it is clear that they have the sports passion and chemistry to make this podcast a huge success. I’ll be downloading it for sure.”

ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI added, “POMP and PONI, nothing more needs said. This will be must listen every single week for all sports fans in PITTSBURGH.”

« see more Net News