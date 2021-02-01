MY New Hot AC

ROX Radio Group recently acquired Classic Hits KFMD-F/FAYETTEVILLE, and as of today (MONDAY 2/1) flipped it to Hot AC and rebranded to 101.5 MYfm at noon central time. It had previously been known as STAR 101.5.

The station is spotlighting hitmakers like MAROON 5, ADELE, P!NK, TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN, BRUNO MARS, KATY PERRY, LADY GAGA and IMAGINE DRAGONS, in addition to throwback favorites THE BACKSTREET BOYS, NSYNC, BRITNEY SPEARS, and CHRISTINA AGUILERA.

