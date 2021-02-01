'Screamin' Scott Randall

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has announced the return of SCREAMIN’ SCOTT RANDALL for Nights beginning TODAY, FEBRUARY 1st. RANDALL had previously spent over two decades on WRIF in the night-time slot.

“SCREAMIN’ SCOTT’s energy, authenticity and kindness is a perfect fit for a legacy brand like WRIF,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP of National Content/DETROIT Dir. of Programming SCOTT JAMESON. “He will hold down the 7pm-midnight show, along with doing what he’s always done best, serving our community by helping others.”

