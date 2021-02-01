(L-R) Presley, Strickland and Taylor

MARATHON TALENT AGENCY has signed Country sister duo PRESLEY & TAYLOR. The news was revealed TODAY (2/1) by MARATHON TALENT AGENCY CEO PETER STRICKLAND. The sisters were signed as flagship artists to JAMES STROUD's WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS, which was formed in OCTOBER 2020 (NET NEWS 10/20/20).

“I am extremely excited to welcome PRESLEY & TAYLOR to the MARATHON TALENT family,” said STRICKLAND. “Their amazing harmonies and ability to pick and write relevant songs have established a solid foundation for their careers. I look forward to furthering those successes in the years to come.”

“We are beyond thrilled to have PETER join our team to help guide us through this next chapter of our career,” said PRESLEY & TAYLOR in a joint statement. “We could not have asked for a better person to help us achieve all of our goals, and we are looking forward to seeing what GOD has in store for us.”

