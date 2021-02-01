Hill (Photo: WBGO), Carlson (Photo: Twitter @SeanECarl)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK has named PBS affiliate NJTV (WNJT-TV/TRENTON-WNJS-TV/CAMDEN-WNJN-TV/MONTCLAIR-WNJB-TV/NEW BRUNSWICK) "NJ SPOTLIGHT NEWS" anchor/reporter MICHAEL HILL as local host for NPR's "MORNING EDITION," starting at the station FEBRUARY 8th and as host a few weeks later, and has promoted interim "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host SEAN CARLSON to permanent status, effective immediately.

HILL, who replaces interim host DAVID FURST on "MORNING EDITION" also hosts the "NEWARK TODAY" public affairs show at NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK, while CARLSON joined WNYC in 2015 and took over as interim host of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" last FALL when JAMI FLOYD moved to the station's new Race & Justice unit.

