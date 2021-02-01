Loielo

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Country WFRE (99.9 FREE COUNTRY)/FREDERICK, MD has promoted GABBY LOIELO to APD, effective immediately. LOIELO will also continue hosting middays.

LOIELO joined the station in 2017 (NET NEWS 8/22/17). She began her radio career as an intern for Top 40 WKRZ/SCRANTON, PA, followed by a brief stint in middays with Country WFRB/CUMBERLAND, MD.

"Since I joined WFRE last year, GABBY has been my right-hand woman in nearly every endeavor," said station PD ANDY WEBB. "Her promotion to Assistant Program Director is a direct result of her passion for WFRE and our listeners, as well as her drive to make everything with which she’s involved better.”

“I am really excited for this opportunity to grow within our industry and be able to contribute even more to our incredible and dedicated team here at WFRE and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA," said LOIELO.

