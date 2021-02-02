Allen (l), Paisley (r)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JIMMIE ALLEN and ARISTA NASHVILLE's BRAD PAISLEY, who earned 48 new MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, “Freedom Was A Highway," making it the most-added record at Country radio. The song, which now has a total of 50 stations on board with the new adds, is from ALLEN's 2020 EP, "BETTIE JAMES."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

« see more Net News