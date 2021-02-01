Marilyn Manson

According to ROLLING STONE, LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS/CONCORD's MARILYN MANSON has been dropped by his record label after allegations of abuse from several women, including actress EVAN RACHEL WOOD.

The LOMA VISTA statement said, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by EVAN RACHEL WOOD and other women naming MARILYN MANSON as their abuser, LOMA VISTA will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with MARILYN MANSON on any future projects.”

WOOD released a statement about MANSON on her INSTAGRAM account this morning with the allegations that led to LOMA VISTA dropping him from the label.

MANSON has three LPs in conjunction with LOMA VISTA distribution, including 2015's "The Pale Emperor," 2017’s "Heaven Upside Down" and his most recent release, "We Are Chaos" from last year.

