Valentine's Day Special

CURB RECORDS has assembled a "VALENTINE's DAY Radio Special with DYLAN SCOTT" for the holiday. The one-hour, inventory free special will feature music and audio commentary from SCOTT, as well as labelmates LEE BRICE, FILMORE, RODNEY ATKINS, TIM DUGGER, MO PITNEY, JACKSON MICHELSON and AMERICAN YOUNG. SCOTT will also discuss the highs and lows VALENTINE's DAY can bring.

For more information, contact your CURB RECORDS promotion rep.

