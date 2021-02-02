Spotify Launches In South Korea

SPOTIFY launched its streaming service in SOUTH KOREA YESTERDAY, giving listeners in that country access to more than 60 million tracks and 4+ billion playlists from around the world. This launch brings SPOTIFY’s total number of markets to 93.

As the sixth-largest music market in the world, SOUTH KOREA represents the next step in SPOTIFY’s global expansion plan. Not only is SOUTH KOREA among the most digitally inclusive markets in the world, but it is also a cultural and music epicenter, in part due to the global phenomena K-POP. Since SPOTIFY debuted its first K-POP playlist in 2014, the share of listening on the platform has increased by more than 2,000%. SPOTIFY hopes to accelerate the growth of KOREA’s entire music streaming ecosystem of creators, labels, distributors and fans.

Commented SPOTIFY Chief Freemium Business Officer ALEX NORSTROM, “We always want to be where the listeners and artists are, and KOREA is rich in both. This launch presents a massive opportunity for us to not only further our mission of bringing new and quality content to more audiences, but also help local KOREAN artists tap into SPOTIFY’s 320 million listeners worldwide. We hope to create more opportunities for KOREAN artists across all genres to be discovered by listeners around the world.”

