Patty Weiner (Photo: Making Headway)

Condolences to "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" co-host and "STUPODITY" podcast host JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER on the passing of his mother PATRICIA (PATTY) WEINER on JANUARY 26th in TAMARAC, FL. She was 70.

PATTY WEINER was a longtime Senior Educational Advocate at MAKING HEADWAY, an organization based in CHAPPAQUA, NY supporting families of children with brain or spinal cord tumors.

Donations in memory of PATTY WEINER may be made to MAKING HEADWAY by clicking here.

« see more Net News