The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) has set forth plans for a BLACK HISTORY MONTH campaign to honor a wide array of Black artists, songwriters, composers, and their contributions to music.

ASCAP’s month-long campaign will spotlight a different group of Black change-makers each week. There will be in-depth editorial pieces, daily social media posts featuring honorees or historical events, a playlist of Black music pioneers of all musical genres, and the celebration of ASCAP’s 107th birthday.

ASCAP SVP/Membership NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON said, “ASCAP is passionate about recognizing the contributions of Black songwriters and composers who have created music that has made an impact on our culture and the world.

“During this month especially, it is our mission to shine the spotlight on ASCAP member pioneers, innovators, and icons who have changed history, shaped music as we know it, and given us the songs we love so much.”

ASCAP’s Black History Month Campaign & Weekly Themes:

Week 1 (FEB. 1st- 7th)- Black Pioneers in Music

ASCAP will spotlight the legacies of members including QUINCY JONES (film/TV, Pop, R&B), CHARLEY PRIDE (Country), GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE (Hip-Hop), EUBIE BLAKE & NOBLE SISSLE (Musical Theatre), DUKE ELLINGTON (Jazz), SISTER ROSETTA THARPE (Gospel/Rock), and FLORENCE PRICE (Classical).

Week 2 (FEB. 8th- 14th)- Black Musicians and Important Black Moments In ASCAP History

The second week coincides with ASCAP’s 107th birthday on FEBRUARY 13th. Founded in part by Poet, Author, Lyricist and Civil Rights activist, JAMES WELDON JOHNSON-- (“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”). ASCAP will highlight his story, as well as special moments from the organization’s history such as the first ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS (originally known as the “BLACK MUSIC CELEBRATION”). ASCAP will also publish an editorial feature summarizing the organization’s shout outs in Hip-Hop tracks over the years by artists including TIMBALAND, GUCCI MANE, WALE, BLACKALICIOUS, MA$E, ICE T, NELLY, and others.

Week 3 (FEB. 15th- 21st)- Iconic ASCAP Members In Black History

Highlighting members of the organization who played key roles in important political, social, and cultural movements that have had effects on society. ASCAP members who will be recognized include Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr. and BOB MARLEY.

Week 4 (FEB. 22nd- 28th)- ASCAP Members Making History TODAY

Recognizing members that are breaking barriers and records and creating some of the most compelling works across the musical spectrum TODAY will be featured.

For more information on ASCAP’s BLACK HISTORY MONTH celebration visit here.

