Cuts

Cuts at BELL MEDIA News-Talk CJAD-A/MONTREAL include the cancellation of two evening shows and the closure of the station's newsroom.

The MONTREAL GAZETTE reports that the company shut down CJAD's newsroom and among the departures are reporters RICHARD DESCHAMPS, SHUYEE LEE, and ELIZABETH ZOGALIS, with longtime reporters TRUDIE MASON and JASON MAYOFF remaining on board. Anchors at sister CTV affiliate CFCF-TV (CTV MONTREAL) will read the hourly newscasts in the 7-10p (ET) slot. The CJAD newsroom was not unionized, although the CTV MONTREAL newsroom is a union shop.

In addition, the local evening shows "NIGHTSIDE" with JON POLE and "PASSION" with Dr. LAURIE BETITO have been replaced by a rerun of ELIAS MAKOS' show and the nationally syndicated EVAN SOLOMON show.

