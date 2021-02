Silento (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper SILENTO (real name RICKY LAMAR HAWK) was arrested on MONDAY (2/1) in the shooting death of his cousin, FREDERICK ROOKS in DEKALB COUNTY, GA. The shooting occurred on JANUARY 21st.

SILENTO, who had a 2015 hit with "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), is being held without bail.

The ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION has more.

