Q4 Results

SIRIUSXM fourth quarter 2020 revenue rose 6% year-to-year to $2.19 billion, bur its net income took a hit from a write-down for PANDORA, falling from a gain of $243 million to a loss of $677 million (5 to -16 cents/basic and diluted share). The company took a $976 million non-cash impairment charge for PANDORA.

SIRIUSXM's subscriber count fell 1% overall for the year, ending with 34,714,000 (self-pay up 3% to 30,887,000, paid promotional down 22% to 3,827,000). SIRIUSXM CANADA lost 3% of its subscriber base for the year to end at 2,622,000.

PANDORA ended 2020 with a 2% year-to-year increase in subscribers (6.341,000), with self-pay up 2% to 6,298,000. Total monthly active users fell 7% to 58,882,000.

CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "SIRIUSXM turned in strong operating and financial results in 2020: we grew SIRIUSXM self-pay subscribers, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow despite the pandemic. Our new car penetration reached approximately 80% in the fourth quarter and is set to rise above 80% this year, and the incorporation of 360L, our next generation in-car entertainment platform, is accelerating.

"SIRIUSXM, PANDORA and STITCHER, together with our investment in SOUNDCLOUD, now reach an audience of more than 150 million people. We are bolstering our position as NORTH AMERICA's leading audio entertainment company with new innovative talk shows and podcasts, streaming music channels targeting younger audiences, and extended deals with major media brands, such as NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP. We signed an exclusive audio agreement with THE MASTERS and secured additional digital sports rights with the NFL and NBA to benefit our streaming products. We are also thrilled HOWARD STERN extended his agreement to continue live broadcasts of his amazing show."

CFO SEAN SULLIVAN said, "The tremendous reach of SIRIUSXM's platforms, the company's unique business model, and the quality of its people attracted me to join the company last fall as CFO. All of these attributes have been affirmed in the past three months since I came on board, and it has been a pleasure to partner with JENNIFER as she made the transition to CEO.

"SIRIUSXM returned approximately $1.81 billion to stockholders in 2020, including $1.57 billion of share repurchases and $237 million of dividends. As previously announced, we increased the regular quarterly dividend by 10% in NOVEMBER for the fourth consecutive year. During the fourth quarter, we opportunistically accelerated the pace of common stock repurchases to $680 million and closed on our acquisition of STITCHER. At the end of the fourth quarter, SIRIUSXM's debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.3x, and we have tremendous liquidity to continue investing in the business and returning capital to stockholders."

The company reiterated its previous 2021 guidance, issued in JANUARY, for self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 800,000, total revenue of approximately $8.35 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.575 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion.

