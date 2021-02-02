Baumgartner (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER, best known as "Kevin Malone" on the U.S. version of "THE OFFICE," is joining the ranks of cast members doing podcasts about the long-running sitcom with a new show for iHEARTMEDIA and PROPAGATE CONTENT. "THE OFFICE DEEPDIVE WITH BRIAN BAUMGARTNER" will debut FEBRUARY 9th and will include stories from other former cast members, including STEVE CARELL, JOHN KRASINSKI, RAINN WILSON, writer/director GREG DANIELS, and "OFFICE LADIES" podcast co-hosts and former cast members JENNA FISCHER and ANGELA KINSEY. Yet another cast member, actor/musician CREED BRATTON, is composing the theme music for the podcast.

“I am BEYOND excited to be partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to bring these full length interviews with my favorite people on the planet to audiences around the globe,” said BAUMGARTNER. “I had a blast reconnecting with many of my old friends and now audiences will have a front row seat to all of our intimate conversations regarding our time on THE OFFICE.”



“We’re thrilled to introduce ‘THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE WITH BRIAN BAUMGARTNER’ to listeners,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “THE OFFICE was a true phenomenon in TV comedy, and this podcast gives listeners the chance to revisit this legendary show with a fresh perspective. They’ll come for the nostalgia, and stick around for the hilarious new context and rapport.”

