iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KALZ-KRZR-A (POWERTALK 96.7)/FRESNO-VISALIA's "THE TREVOR CAREY SHOW" is rejoining the lineup at sister News-Talk KFIV-A (POWERTALK 1360)/MODESTO for 4-6p (PT). CAREY's show aired on the MODESTO station in 2015-16.

“It’s great to be back on KFIV to reconnect with all my listeners in the MODESTO area,” said CAREY. “They are some of the most politically active people in the state, and if I may say, GREAT CALLERS! I’m energized to bring my message back to these fine folks.”

