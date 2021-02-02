WWO Broadcast

WESTWOOD ONE has released the schedule of programming accompanying the syndicator's annual SUPER BOWL game broadcast from TAMPA SUNDAY (2/7).

The game day programming will start at 2p (ET) with "SUPER BOWL PREVIEW," hosted by SCOTT GRAHAM, TONY BOSELLI, and KURT WARNER. GRAHAM will host "SUPER BOWL INSIDER" at 3p, with TERRELL DAVIS, MIKE HOLMGREN, and IAN RAPOPORT on hand. The broadcast shifts to RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM for "SUPER SUNDAY," the official pregame show, at 4p, hosted by GRAHAM.

The SUPER BOWL LV game broadcast with KEVIN HARLAN and WARNER returning to call the action, BOSELLI and LAURA OKMIN back as sideline reporters, and JIM GRAY once again anchoring pregame and halftime segments with commentary from ARIZONA CARDINALS star receiver LARRY FITZGERALD and TOM BRADY, who will be quarterbacking the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS in the game against the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, will air beginning with GRAY's pregame show at 5p (ET) and kickoff at about 6:30p.

The programming will air on over 600 stations nationwide and on SIRIUSXM and NFL GAME PASS as well as the AMERICAN FORCES RADIO NETWORK.

