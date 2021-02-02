Grow (Photo: Michael Gomez Photography)

NASHVILLE-based talent agency APA NASHVILLE has signed AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT's SAM GROW. The signing comes ahead of GROW's new single, "This Town," set to release on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

“SAM GROW is a Country music tour de force who has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring his signature sound to millions of fans in the DSP arena,” said APA’s VICTORIA GORDON. “With plans to release more music this year than ever before, we couldn’t be more proud to support his incredible talent as he continues to build on this amazing momentum.”

“I’m excited to be working with a respected group like APA and a strong, forward thinking female agent in VICKIE GORDON, who values and sees the benefit of DSP success and growth in relation to touring," said GROW. "I’m also excited to release 'This Town' from my new album coming later this year."

