Stitcher Deal

JASON FLOM's LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS has inked a partnership deal bringing its "WRONGFUL CONVICTION" podcast series and new shows to STITCHER. The shows were previously distributed via PRX.

FLOM said, “We’re excited to work with STITCHER and our sponsors to bring even more exposure to these compelling stories and our powerful new series at a time when more and more people across the political spectrum are drawn to join the quest for equal justice.”

"LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS and the WRONGFUL CONVICTION series tell stories that aren't just good, but that change lives in the process,” said STITCHER COO DAN OSIT. "It's our pleasure to support that kind of impact and help bring LAVA’s gripping podcasts to a larger audience.”

LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS' current series include three versions of "WRONGFUL CONVICTION," the flagship "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM," "WRONGFUL CONVICTION: FALSE CONFESSIONS" with "MAKING A MURDERER" attorneys LAURA NIRIDER and STEVE DRIZIN, and "WRONGFUL CONVICTION: JUNK SCIENCE" with INNOCENCE PROJECT Ambassador JOSH DUBIN. New shows are scheduled to be announced for 2021, one on incarcerated minors and another tracking down the actual perpetrators of crimes for which innocent people have been convicted.

