BIll Evans (Photo: CMG)

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) SVP/Urban Promotion BILL EVANS has been elevated to EVP/Urban Promotion. CMG Pres./Promotion & CMG EVP GREG MARELLA made the announcement TODAY (2/2).

In his new role EVANS will continue to lead the strategy and execution of the company’s Urban and R&B radio campaigns. EVANS is based in HOLLYWOOD in the CAPITOL TOWER.

MARCELLA said, “BILL EVANS is one of our industry’s most respected promotion executives, and he has consistently delivered winning results for CMG artists. Since BILL joined the company two years ago, he and I have formed an incredible partnership built on a collaborative approach and shared strategic vision for our artists’ releases. I congratulate BILL and am proud to celebrate his much-deserved promotion.”

EVANS commented, “I want to thank GREG for his support and entrusting me with this opportunity to put together such an incredible team over the past few years. They are the best promo team in the business. I look forward to continuing to deliver our music to radio with passion and commitment.”

His industry resume is impressive. Since joining the company in 2018, EVANS has led the way to 20 #1 records, including eight at Urban Mainstream for LIL BABY --“Drip Too Hard,” “Close Friends, “Woah,” “Sum To Prove,” “Emotionally Scarred,” The Bigger Picture” and “We Paid”); two for City Girls “Twerk” and “Act Up”; OFFSET’s “Clout”; QUALITY CONTROL’s “Baby” and LAYTON GREENE’s “Leave Em Alone.”

He scored four #1s at R&B --KEM’s “Lie To Me” and “Live Out Your Love,” NE-YO’S “U 2 Luv” and QUEEN NAIJA’s “Butterflies Pt. 2”, a #1 R&B hit with QUEEN NAIJA’s Karma and a Top 10 at the format with TIANA MAJOR9’s “Collide.” EVANS guided the way for Top Ten's at Urban Mainstream, including hits MIGOS “Need It” and NE-YO “U 2 Luv.”

Prior to joining CMG, EVANS was DEF JAM RECORDINGS SVP/Urban Promotion. He first joined DEF JAM in 1998 as the WEST COAST Regional Promotion Mgr. in LOS ANGELES. He went on to serve as SOUTHEAST Region Promotion Manager. That led him to NEW YORK becoming DEF JAM National Dir. and then VP/Urban Promotion in 2014.

« back to Net News