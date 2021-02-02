SB LV Specials

SIRIUSXM is offering special programming for SUPER BOWL week once again, including its annual SUPER BOWL RADIO pop-up channel through SUNDAY (2/7). The service will as usual air the WESTWOOD ONE national game broadcast, along with the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS local broadcasts and a Spanish-language broadcast.

Among the specials will be SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO's "MOVIN' THE CHAINS" with JIM MILLER and PAT KIRWAN on Radio Row from TAMPA CONVENTION CENTER THURSDAY and FRIDAY; the SUPER BOWL LV RADIO channel with a daily show hosted by DANNY KANELL live from TAMPA and music specials from KENNY CHESNEYs NO SHOES RADIO and JIMMY BUFFETT's RADIO MARGARITAVILLE; Special editions of KEVIN HART and the PLASTIC CUP BOYZ' "STRAIGHT FROM THE HART," LARRY THE CABLE GUY's "THE WEEKLY ROUNDUP," BRETT FAVRE and BRUCE MURRAY's SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO show, JOEL and VICTORIA OSTEEN's "JOEL OSTEEN RADIO," and PHIL SIMMS and CHRISTOPHER RUSSO's "SIMMS AND THE MAD DOG"; a special FOO FIGHTERS live set from LOS ANGELES; DERRICK BROOKS joining "MORNING MEN" EVAN COHEN and MIKE BABCHIK for a special on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO; JT THE BRICK interviewing JON GRUDEN; CHARLES WOODSON hosting a special; JOE FLACCO joining MILLER and KIRWAN for another special; and a 30th anniversary show about the NEW YORK GIANTS' win over the BUFFALO BILLS. Also on tap will be a new podcast with DOUG FLUTIE, "THE FLUTIE FLAKESCAST."

"The SUPER BOWL is one of the biggest events on the calendar and we have another great and highly anticipated matchup to look forward to on FEBRUARY 7," said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "Though the SUPER BOWL Week experience is different this year, SIRIUSXM is going to cover the game and the days leading up to it the way we always do. Fans will get the best coverage of the biggest game of the NFL season and everything happening with the CHIEFS and the BUCCANEERS on our channels. Our 'virtual radio row' programming will feature some of our biggest stars and will deliver the excitement of SUPER BOWL Week across the worlds of entertainment, music and sports so that people can experience the unique buzz that takes place every year in the SUPER BOWL city from wherever they are across the country."

