Former iHEARTMEDIA/WICHITA Market Pres. DON POLLNOW has joined CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Manager for its MONTGOMERY, AL cluster: AC WMXS (MIX 103.3); News-Talk WLWI; Sports WMSP-A (SPORTS RADIO 740); Country WLWI-F; Classic Rock WXFX (95.1 THE FOX); and Top 40 WHHY (Y102). Before his WICHITA stint, which ended during the companywide iHEART reduction in force last fall, POLLNOW served as VP/Market Mgr. for CUMULUS/GREEN BAY, and previously served as GM/Market Mgr. for NRG MEDIA/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT and RENDA BROADCASTING/OKLAHOMA CITY.

CUMULUS SVP/Operations MARK SULLIVAN said, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with DON again. I look forward to his future successes that follow those that he has had throughout his career and previously with CUMULUS.”

POLLNOW said, “I would like to thank MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER and MARK SULLIVAN for this opportunity. I am beyond thrilled to be returning to CUMULUS and to be joining the experienced team in MONTGOMERY. With the great culture, support and resources of CUMULUS, we will continue to be a top-performing market for the company.”

