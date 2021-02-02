-
PD Christi Brooks Adds Afternoon Hosting Duties At KCYY/San Antonio
February 2, 2021
COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO Dir. of Branding/Programming CHRISTI BROOKS adds afternoon hosting duties. BRODY SIMMONS, who had been on the air from 1-7p, now gets a shortened midday shift: 10a-3p, followed by BROOKS from 3-7p.
BROOKS transferred to Y100 from sister Country station KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/20/20). Morning co-host BETH CHANDLER, who has been staying on the air until 1p, will now focus on the morning drive show. Night host CHRIS CARDENAS remains in place.