KCYY

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO Dir. of Branding/Programming CHRISTI BROOKS adds afternoon hosting duties. BRODY SIMMONS, who had been on the air from 1-7p, now gets a shortened midday shift: 10a-3p, followed by BROOKS from 3-7p.

BROOKS transferred to Y100 from sister Country station KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/20/20). Morning co-host BETH CHANDLER, who has been staying on the air until 1p, will now focus on the morning drive show. Night host CHRIS CARDENAS remains in place.

« back to Net News