52nd NAACP Image Awards Nominees Announced

The full list of nominees for the 52ND ANNUAL NAACP IMAGE AWARDS was announced TUESDAY (2/2) in a special virtual event on NAACP IMAGE AWARDS’ INSTAGRAM channel (NET NEWS 1/29). The winners will be revealed during the two-hour live TV special airing on BET and will be simulcast across VIACOMCBS Networks including CBS, BET HER, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on SATURDAY, MARCH 27th, at 8/7 (CT).

NETFLIX leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48 total nominations followed by HBO who received a total of 25 nominations. BEYONCE received the most nominations of any artist in the music recording categories with 6 and RCA RECORDS leads with the most nominations across record labels with 12. For the literary categories HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS lead with 9 nominations.

NAACP additionally announced the nominees for the Special Awards categories which include Entertainer of the Year and Social Justice Impact. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award include D-NICE, REGINA KING, TREVOR NOAH, TYLER PERRY and VIOLA DAVIS. Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include APRIL RYAN, DEBBIE ALLEN, LEBRON JAMES, STACEY ABRAMS and TAMIKA MALLORY.

NAACP President and CEO DERRICK JOHNSON said, “We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year’s nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most.”

BET President SCOTT MILLS added, “BET shares the NAACP’s commitment to engage and empower our community, and we are proud to serve as partners on the 52ND ANNUAL IMAGE AWARDS. The NAACP IMAGE AWARDS uniquely honors our culture and community, recognizing those who help tell our stories through music, TV, movies, and literature. It is a distinct privilege for us to amplify the incredible work of the NAACP—and the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry—across our VIACOMCBS properties.

Voting is now open to the public.

« see more Net News