Content Deal

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK have announced a partnership that will find WOODWARD sports updates airing on BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF and Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT. WOODWARD content on the stations and their websites will feature WSN talent including market sports radio veteran SEAN BALIGIAN, former LIONS running back JOIQUE BELL, and former RED WINGS forward DARREN MCCARTY.

“WOODWARD SPORTS CEO CHAD JOHNSON has created something truly unique with a state-of-the-art digital broadcasting and media center in his beautiful BIRMINGHAM national headquarters,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT VP/Market Mgr.MAC EDWARDS. “We are excited about the content their line-up of personalities will provide for our listeners and DETROIT sports fans.”

WOODWARD SPORTS GM MIKE BROADWELL said, “I have worked with CHAD and LADY JANE'S for more than fifteen years and the one thing I know for sure is that CHAD’s passion for sports will deliver a first-class experience to the listeners and viewers!”

JOHNSON added, “WOODWARD SPORTS is going to deliver something that no other sports outlet in DETROIT can deliver. We plan on becoming the go to outlet for on-demand sports talk and information in all of MICHIGAN. Our partnership with BEASLEY is a huge step in getting our brand out to the market. We value our relationship with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and I am so excited to be able to partner with them on this project.”

« see more Net News