Megan Kleinschmidt Joins Capitol Nashville As Promotion Coordinator
February 2, 2021
CAPITOL NASHVILLE has added MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT as Coord./Promotion. A DENVER native, KLEINSCHMIDT attended COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY, were she received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She previously worked for FOREFRONT NETWORKS (LIVE IN THE VINEYARD/LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY/YOUNTVILLE LIVE) from 2017 to DECEMBER 2020. Other stints include time as a Promotions Asst. at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL, and as a marketing intern at ATLANTIC RECORDS. She replaces MEG O'GARA, who has left the industry.
