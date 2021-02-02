Kleinschmidt

CAPITOL NASHVILLE has added MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT as Coord./Promotion. A DENVER native, KLEINSCHMIDT attended COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY, were she received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She previously worked for FOREFRONT NETWORKS (LIVE IN THE VINEYARD/LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY/YOUNTVILLE LIVE) from 2017 to DECEMBER 2020. Other stints include time as a Promotions Asst. at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL, and as a marketing intern at ATLANTIC RECORDS. She replaces MEG O'GARA, who has left the industry.

Congratulate KLEINSCHMIDT on the new role here.

« see more Net News