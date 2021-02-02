Logan

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of FORT MYERS, FL radio veteran “SUPER DAVE” LOGAN, who passed away YESTERDAY (2/1) at the age of 62. He most recently had been out of radio working for LEE HEALTH, and previously was PD/air personality at GULF BREEZE RADIO Country WMYR/FT. MYERS NET NEWS (2/28/14). Other radio gigs included FT. MYERS stations WCTK and WWGR.

Friends are remembering him fondly on FACEBOOK here.

« see more Net News