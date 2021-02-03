Keep On Watchin'

With the success of VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES, Episode 1 now in the rearview mirror, JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has announced Episode 2 taking place on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25th. The lineup will be THE BAND OF HEATHENS, JESSE MALIN, SAINT NOMAD and BANDITS ON THE RUN.

BARTON said, “VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES started as a result of the COVID cancellation of last summer’s BOULDER SUMMITFEST and will continue on a monthly basis at least until we can gather in person again.”

Episode 1 had over 120 members of the Triple A community watching. Register for Episode 2 here.

