New Book

Broadcasting veteran, SYNDICATION NETWORKS CORP. CEO, and syndicated radio host CHRIS WITTING has written a new book, "PODCAST TO BROADCAST," offering advice to podcasters on how to turn their podcasts into syndicated radio shows.

WITTING said, "I believe the current media timeline will one day be called the ‘Golden Age of Syndication’. As I explain in the book, now may be the best time ever for anyone to get their content in front of audiences nationwide. This book was written to open the door for the podcaster who has the dream of being nationally syndicated.”

The book is available at AMAZON.COM.

