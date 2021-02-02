Court Filing

Control of CHOICE RADIO CORPORATION, licensee of Religion WYWY-A-W227CD and Hot AC WKKQ (MIX 96)/BARBOURVILLE, KY; Sports WWXL-A and Country WTBK (K105.7)/MANCHESTER, KY; and W283AI/MOUNT VERNON, KY, is being transferred from JONATHAN SMITH on an involuntary basis pursuant to a court order to creditor FIRST STATE BANK OF THE SOUTHEAST after SMITH defaulted on a secured promissory note. The creditor wants to sell off the stations, but SMITH, it told the court and the FCC, has not cooperated.

In other filings with the FCC, GODDARD COLLEGE CORPORATION is donating Variety WGDR/PLAINFIELD, VT and WGDH/HARDWICK, VT to CENTRAL VERMONT COMMUNITY RADIO CORPORATION.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is assigning W234CQ/MACON, GA to GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE 94.9 FM, LLC, W258AP/MACON, GA to GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE 99.5 FM, LLC, and W238CG/MACON to GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE 95.5 FM, LLC in exchange for ten year Engineering Maintenance and Site Lease Agreements benefiting RADIO BY GRACE, INC. The primary station for W234CQ and W238CG is the HD3 channel of WFXM-FM RADIO, LLC Hip Hop WFXM/GORDON, GA, airing a Classic Hits format simulcast with WBML-A (FOX FM)/WARNER ROBINS, GA; W258AP's primary is R&B WYPZ-A (KISS 105.1 & 107.5)/MACON.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF MARYLAND LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies WHGM-A (WHGM GOLD)/HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, W263CQ/CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD, and W298CG/BEL AIR, MD to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE for $350,000.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC.has closed on the sale of Country WPGI (CAROLINA COUNTRY 93.7)/GEORGETOWN, SC to GT RADIO, LLC for $275,000.

CATHOLIC COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION has closed on the assignment of low power WIOM-LP/SPRINGFIELD, MA to MEDIA PRESERVATION FOUNDATION for no consideration.

And FLORIDA SPORTSTALK, LLC has closed on the sale of Sports WGGG-A-W221DX/GAINESVILLE, FL-WMOP-A/OCALA, FL (THE GOAT) to ANTHONY BUCHER's HITMAKER MUSIC GROUP, LLC for $260,000.

