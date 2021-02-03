Bravo

ILIAD MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KTPZ (92.7 THE MUSIC MONSTER)/TWIN FALLS, ID PD JOEY BRAVO has been promoted to OM for the cluster. Concurrent with the promotion, BRAVO moves from mornings on KTPZ to afternoons. The syndicated morning show, THE JUBAL SHOW is now on in the morning.

BRAVO commented, "I'm excited to take on the position of Operations Manager for the TWIN FALLS cluster. I feel both honored and proud to be part of this amazing group of stations especially KTPZ where I got my start back in 2005 by winning a contest to become their next late night DJ. Radio was always a dream of mine since I was a kid, so when I got the opportunity, I jumped on it."

The ILIAD MEDIA/TWIN FALLS, ID cluster is made up of Country KYUN (102.1 THE BULL), Top 40/Mainstream KTPZ, Hot AC KIRQ (Q106.7), Rock KYUN-HD2 (IROCK 105.1), Adult Hits KIKX (104.7 BOB FM), Classic Hits KYUN-HD3 (MAGIC 95.1).

