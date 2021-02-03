Yesterday (2/1), ALL ACCESS reported on the departure of INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M RECORDS National Top 40 rep MARK NEITER, after 24 1/2 years at the label, due to restructuring. NET NEWS 2/1

Unfortunately, there were others who exited the company amid the changes. Also leaving are DALLAS rep JAMES BISHOP, who did two tours with the label spanning a total 30 years; NEW YORK Regional JESSE FLOHR, a 20-year label vet, who'd been working remotely in NASHVILLE during the pandemic and CHICAGO rep BROCK JARAMILLO, who started as an assistant six years ago.

Clockwise From Top Left: Neiter, Bishop, Flohr, Jaramillo

NEITER can be reached at (310) 428-1562 or mneiter@roadrunner.com. Contact BISHOP at (404) 849-8194, JARAMILLO at (951) 852-5358 or brocktjaramillo@gmail.com and FLOHR at (720) 988-9558 or jesseflohr@gmail.com.

