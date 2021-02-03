Mike Marino

MIKE MARINO and JASON HILLERY, veteran programmers and creators of innovative content services GOTROOSTER, AMERICOUNTRY, RADIOPLAYBOOK and TOPICSTARTERS.COM, are releasing a scaled-back, lifestyle-driven, and topic-heavy service that doesn’t involve running barter spots.

Most of what is offered in the prep world is either too little content for a station to consider running daily barter spots, or too much content to make a cash offering possible. PREP IN TEN is a service that offers up the lifestyle content, the most-viral audio, and usable topics (with callers) available every day.



The content is written in a great voice, the audio is high quality, and the topics are updated daily.Take a seven-day free ride at prepinten.com

