Q4 Financials

SPOTIFY CEO/Founder DANIEL EK said, “Despite the global uncertainty of 2020, it was a remarkable year for SPOTIFY. Following a strong Q2 and Q3, Q4 met or exceeded our guidance by nearly every metric. I’m very encouraged by the progress we’ve made on our path to becoming the world’s number one audio platform. I want to thank all the SPOTIFY employees who stayed focused on our creators, fans, and partners around the world this year, and for executing at such a high level. While it’s still early days, it’s clear to us that our strategy is working.”

Highlights from the quarter include:

Key Metrics: 345M MAUs, above the top of guidance range; Subscribers of 155M, exceeding the top end of our guidance range. Gross Margin was better than expected and we generated €74M of FCF.

Revenue: Slightly above the midpoint of guidance range on a reported basis; and slightly ahead of plan ex-FX.

Advertising: Outperformed forecast; strong Y/Y revenue growth across all regions and channels.

Podcast Consumption: Hours nearly doubled Y/Y and 25% of MAUs now engage with podcasts, up from 22% last quarter.

Guidance: Although visibility is low right now, confident the company can hit these numbers; numerous opportunities for upside to our forecast.

